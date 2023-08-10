During what turned out to be the hottest week of summer 2023 so far, the Williamstown High School Marching Band hit the asphalt parking lot for band camp the final week of July. The day-long practice sessions launched the fall season for the “Band of Spirit.”
Anyone who has ever been in marching band should recall the long, muggy days spent memorizing music, learning drill, and being asked to do it, “Just one more time,” as the sun was setting. Hopefully, the memories are fond ones.
Though it was too hot to be outside during much of day, the band was able to stay in the air-conditioned band room to work on show music. They also utilized the gym for marching when temperatures rose in the afternoons.
Band director Ian Caldwell said the group is still trying to get back to its pre-COVID numbers. The band increased to 33 marching members this year.
This year’s show is called “The Path Before Me.” Asked to describe the show’s dramatic overview and the emotions it’s intended to evoke, Caldwell provided the following:
“The paths we choose affect how we feel as well as how others are affected. The Path Before Me requires careful consideration, thought and contemplation. Our literal journey through the wild is our backdrop as a means to convey the deeper effect of our everyday paths. Ultimately, we will choose the path that leads us to a place of joy, triumph and contentment.”
The music for the show includes the hauntingly beautiful “Wayfaring Stranger,” by Christopher M. Nelson; the driving and dramatic “Pampeana No. 3 II Impetuousamente,” by Alberto Ginastera; the expressive “Rippling Watercolors,” by Brian Balmages, and the optimistic and familiar “Ode to Joy,” by Ludwig van Beethoven.
The band’s first contest is scheduled to be at Bourbon County on Sept. 9, but before that they will present “Bring on the Band,” a public preview performance, on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.
The complete contest schedule is as follows:
Sept. 9:
- Bourbon County
Sept. 23:
- Ryle High School
Sept. 30:
- Estill County
Oct. 21:
- KMEA Regionals at Estill County
Oct. 28:
- KMEA State Semi Finals & Finals, Western Kentucky
- University
Go band!