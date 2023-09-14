I’ve been thinking a lot about unity lately.
For those of you who aren’t aware, I do not live in Grant County, but I am very much enjoying getting to know you and exploring your communities. I’m finding my way around better, too. Sometimes I even remember to turn left onto Helton Road instead of driving all the way up to Ruler’s and doubling back when I need to go to Williamstown schools or somewhere on Barnes Road.
As a Kentuckian from a rural small town, I am quite familiar with the dismissive phrase, “Y’ain’t from here.” No, I’m not, but I’m here now, and I want the best for you — all of you. And that brings me to unity.
I live in a neighboring county with one city council and one school system, so Grant County’s four city councils and two school systems are a puzzle to me.
As news editor, I try to be even-handed about reporting events and meetings for all municipalities and both school systems. I have three grown sons, so I have lots of experience navigating the tricky waters of favoritism.
If, however, it seems one city or school is featured more than another, it’s likely because they’ve been more proactive about alerting the paper to their news.
Pro tip: please don’t wait for the Grant County News to sniff out your stories like Woodward and Bernstein going after the Nixon administration. Our teeny staff needs a lot of help in that department. Shoot me an email at bsmith@cynthianademocrat.com.
Circling back to unity ... if Grant County is to grow and thrive it must do so together. In a recent conversation with Williamstown’s former mayor, Rick Skinner, he reminded me of a great old truth, “A rising tide lifts all boats.”
Everyone working together to lift up Grant County as a whole will simultaneously benefit Corinth and Dry Ridge and Crittenden and Williamstown. This requires people supporting local businesses, cheering for the good things happening in all Grant communities, and volunteering and championing causes that help people here in the county.
Buy some Pink Patch Coffee from the Rev. Tim Polley; start a Relay for Life team; join Kiwanis; sign on with Friends of the Grant County Shelter to help round up free-roaming cats for spaying and neutering; volunteer for the local Red Cross or in Grant County Middle School’s new mentoring program.
And stop sniping at one another. Even as someone unfamiliar with the dynamic undercurrents of the county, I cringe at snide remarks leveled against one town or school system by another. Such remarks won’t find their way into the paper.
Why? Because with all these small cities and separate school systems, unity is going to be more difficult for Grant County to achieve than for a county that supports one governing body and cheers for students in one school system.
Don’t start howling--I’m not about to advocate shutting down a local municipality or consolidating anything. Rather, just be cognizant of the fact that unity is going to be naturally challenging.
A woman of many hats, Jamie Baker knows a little bit about that. As Executive Director of the Grant County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development, Tourism Director, Relay for Life Chairwoman, and other civic rolls, she fights for the success of Grant County every single day.
She also used to be the Grant County News editor. She told me the other day that when she was at the helm, she plastered “Where Grant County comes together” all over the newspaper. She couldn’t have chosen a more positive message.