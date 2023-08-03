Have you ever thought about becoming a teacher? Does the thought of working with children, encouraging, and leading them make you smile? Can you see yourself in the hallways of our schools?
It is a great time for a career change, specifically a career change to education. “If you love children and want to impact future generations, teaching may be your calling.” Chief Academic Officer, Deputy Superintendent Jennifer Wright declares.
Mrs. Wright reveals there are a multitude of reasons to become an educator.
“Not only will you make a difference in a child’s life, but you also have a schedule that allows for time with family, travel, or simply a reset.”
Other benefits of being an employee of Grant County Schools include access to our new state-of-the-art workout facility, only available to our employees, an attendance incentive, and many opportunities for leadership.
If you are on the fence and believe a career change is too much, please know that as a new teacher, our district will spend the time necessary to make you a great teacher. Each of our new teachers receives a highly qualified teacher as a mentor, you will also have support from the principal, curriculum specialist, school counselor, and anyone from central office.
“We provide job-embedded professional development to support new teachers. In Grant County, we are fortunate to have many educators who are extremely knowledgeable in the profession and willing to share their expertise to help our new staff.” shares Mrs. Wright.
Principal at Sherman Elementary, Shannon Brickler, is looking for two elementary education teachers, Mrs. Brickler conveys, “A career in education is an opportunity to create a legacy while providing a sense of purpose and fulfillment. It is not an easy career, but anything worth doing is never easy.Teaching is a rewarding career that allows one to inspire and encourage others daily. If you are interested in guiding others to grow in all aspects, this is your career!”
The Grant County Schools website contains the link you need to begin your next career with us. If you have a bachelor’s degree, there are many avenues to receive your teaching certification.
Please apply if you are ready to begin your legacy with Grant County Schools!