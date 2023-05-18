Virginia Joann Pensinger, 85, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Grand Haven Nursing Home in Cynthiana. Born in Kokomo, Indiana, on March 29, 1938, to the late Malcolm Dewitt and Mary Jane Summer Conway, she was a retired employee of the Kentucky State Treasury Department and was a former JC Penny employee. Virginia was a member of Capitol City Christian Church where she was active in the Care Group. She and her Cynthiana Bridge Club members have been playing cards and spending time with each other for more than 40 years. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Conway.
She is survived by her son, Fredrick Donovan “Freddie” Pensinger; two daughters, Teresa (Tom) Dailey and Christina Joann Pensinger; two brothers, Mike (Donella) Conway and Merrill (Kay) Conway; a sister, Carolyn Buss; eight grandchildren, Baileigh (Harry) Kirwan, Dakota Pensinger, Elijah (Kirsten) Whitson, Wyatt (Morgan) Whitson, Tomi Jean (CJ) Clifford, Diana (Tyler) Holden, Bonnie Joann (Colby) Hyatt and Dexter (Kristen) Dailey; and eight great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Dailey Grind on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 2 p.m.