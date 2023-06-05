Karrington True, of Milton Kentucky, will compete in the 2023 Miss Kentucky Competition June 28-July 1 at the SKyPAC in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
True is the 25-year-old daughter of Matt and Kim True. She is a two-time graduate from the University of Kentucky with a Masters of Science in Kinesiology and Health Promotion-emphasis in Sports
Leadership and a Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Strategic Communication and Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing with a minor in Political Science.
She graduated from Madison Consolidated High School in 2016 after attending Milton Elementary School.
For the talent portion of the competition, she will perform a vocal solo to “On My Own” from the musical Les Miserables.
Karrington advocates for the Commonwealth’s first responders through her Community Service Initiative and partnership with “Supporting Heroes,” which honors the service and sacrifice of heroes who give the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty by caring for the loved ones they leave behind, and more.
True served as Miss Madison Regatta in 2018.
Visit www.misskentucky.org if you would like to watch Karrington compete for Miss Kentucky.