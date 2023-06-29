Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary May 2023 unemployment rate saw a slight uptick, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.
The preliminary May 2023 jobless rate was 3.8%, up 0.1% from April, 2023 and unchanged from last year at this time.
“While Kentucky’s unemployment rate increased from the historic low set in April, the change was relatively small,” said Mike Clark, Director of the University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research. “The higher unemployment rate occurred as more people entered the labor force in May. While most appear to be finding work quickly, the number of people unemployed increased at a somewhat faster rate than the number employed.”
Kentucky’s civilian labor force was 2,052,309 in May, an increase of 5,979 individuals from the previous month. The number of people employed in May rose by 5,205 to 1,975,174 while the number of those unemployed increased by 774 to 77,135.
In a separate federal survey of business establishments that excludes jobs in agriculture and people who are self-employed, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 2,800 jobs between April and May. The state’s nonfarm employment was up 51,800 jobs or 2.7% compared to May 2022.
Seven of Kentucky’s 12 major job sectors saw employment increases between April and May, four saw losses and one was unchanged.
One of the best performers was Kentucky’s manufacturing sector, which rose by 1,700 jobs from April 2023 to May 2023. Durable goods manufacturing employment was up 1,400 jobs in May. Non-durable goods manufacturers also added 300 jobs. The state’s manufacturing sector employment was up 9,600 positions or 3.8%, since May 2022.
“Strong demand for the goods produced in Kentucky have allowed the Commonwealth’s manufacturers to add workers to their payrolls faster than they have nationally,” Clark noted.
Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are seasonally adjusted. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events, such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends.