Cole Memorial Shoot set for July 21-23
The Wyatt Cole Memorial Scholarship Shoot will be held at Elk Creek Hunt Club & Resort July 21-23.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Wyatt Cole Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The sporting clays shoot-out will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.
The entry fee for the event is $100 and includes 50 targets, ammo and a golf cart.
Parker “Wyatt” Cole, 20, of Owenton, passed away from injuries received in an auto accident on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Martin, Tenn. He was born January 18,1999 in Lexington and was a 2017 graduate of Owen County High School where he played basketball and was a member of FFA. He was a sophomore at the University of Tennessee at Martin where he was majoring in Agricultural Business and was a rodeo student-athlete.
A scholarship fund has been established to in his honor. This year, three scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each will be awarded to students belong to the following entities: the Kentucky High School Rodeo Association, the Indiana High School Rodeo Association and Owen County High School.
Moore to wear jersey number 30 for Hilltoppers
Teagan Moore will continue to wear a familiar jersey number at the next level.
Moore will wear jersey number 30 for the Western Kentucky University men’s basketball program. It’s the same number he wore while starring for Owen County High School.
Among the top boys’ high school basketball players in the state as a senior, Moore was a Kentucky All-Star.
Moore led the Rebels throughout the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season, averaging a team-high double-double of 31.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. The productive Moore netted 984 points and pulled down 345 rebounds during his senior campaign.
Moore was among the state’s top players throughout the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season.
WKU competes in Conference USA. In addition to WKU, Conference USA includes Florida Atlantic, North Texas, UAB, Middle Tennessee State, Charlotte, Rice, Florida International, Louisiana Tech, UTEP and UTSA.
The Hilltoppers compiled a 17-16 overall record in the 2022-23 men’s college basketball season. WKU finished 8-12 in Conference USA.
A 6-5 guard, Moore will be looking to contribute early during his college basketball career.
Owen County Parks & Rec Football schedule set
Owen County Parks & Rec Football has released its schedule for the 2023 season.
Rookie, Mighty Pro and Power House teams will compete in Owen County Parks & Rec Football.
All of the Owen County teams’ home games throughout the season will be played on Sundays.
Game times will be the same every week: Rookie — 1:30 p.m., Mighty Pro — 3 p.m., Power House — 4:30 p.m.
The Owen County Parks & Rec Football schedule for the 2023 season follows.
Week 1: Saturday, Aug. 12 — Owen County at Henry County Bengals.
Week 2: Sunday, Aug. 20 — Trimble County at Owen County.
Week 3: Sunday, Aug. 27 — Owen County at Grant County.
Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 3 — Henry County Warriors at Owen County (Rookie on Bye).
Week 5: Saturday, Sept. 9 — Owen County at Switzerland County (Ind.)
Week 6: Sunday, Sept. 17 — Henry County Bengals at Owen County.
Week 7: Saturday, Sept. 23 — Owen County at Trimble County.
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 1 — Grant County at Owen County.
Week 9: Saturday, Oct. 7 — Owen County at Henry County Warriors (Rookie on Bye).
Weel 10: Sunday, Oct. 15 — Switzerland County (Ind.) at Owen County.
Week 11/Playoffs: Saturday, Oct. 21 (at Switzerland County, Ind.) — 1 Seed vs. 4 Seed, 2 Seed vs. 3 Seed.
Week 12/SuperBowl: Saturday, Oct. 28 (at Grant County).
Referees needed for youth soccer league
Owen County Parks & Rec Youth Soccer is hiring referees for the upcoming season.
A referee must be at least 14 years old and have soccer experience.
The compensation for the officiating position starts at $20 per game.
Referees must be available on Saturday mornings and afternoons.
Registration for the youth soccer league will close on Saturday, July 15.
Practices in the league will begin mid-August.
Games in the league will begin mid-September.
For more information about becoming a referee for Owen County Parks & Rec Youth Soccer in its upcoming season, contact Director Kelsey Williams (Email: kelsey.gognat@gmail.com, Phone: 859-652-4091).
Owen County 4-H Drone Day Camp set for July 24
The Owen County 4-H Drone Camp is set to be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, July 24.
During the camp, participants will learn about flying drones and new opportunities for 4-H members.
Lunch will be provided at the camp.
To register for the camp, call 502-484-5703.
Owen County Parks & Rec Youth Soccer registration to close July 15
The deadline to register for Owen County Parks & Rec Youth Soccer is Saturday, July 15.
Late registrations will not be accepted.
The age groups for the league are determined by the child’s age on Dec. 31, 2023.
The age groups are U4, U6, U8, U10, U12 and U14.
Playing up will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
No player will be permitted to play up two age divisions.
In addition, no player will be permitted to play down a division. There will be no exceptions to play down a division in the league.
Coaches will be contacted in early-August.
A coaches meeting will be held in August, prior to practices beginning.
Practices will start in mid-August.
Games will begin mid-September.
Registration for the league is available on the Owen County Parks & Rec Youth Soccer Facebook Page.