The time-honored passage into adulthood occurred May 26 in the standing-room only Owen County High School gymnasium when 117 graduating seniors received their diplomas.
The program began with a welcome from Principal Brian Gognat as well as senior class President Lilly Baumann.
There was no traditional valedictorian speech. Instead, the senior class chose two students to represent them.
Lilly Baumann and Avery Miller who were introduced by Vice-President Maggie Ponder. Each had advice for their classmates.
Baumann comments were, “When you are young you do not realize how time flies, and just how little time you have to be a kid. In the blink of an eye, we are seniors in high school. That we are being asked questions that will determine what our futures will be. Questions like, what do want to spend the rest of your life doing? What college or university will you attend? These questions are most likely some of the hardest decisions you have had in life.
“Sometimes it feels like you are not ready to answer them. But starting life on your own feels daunting and intimidating, that feeling will diminish as you began to accomplish your goals and gain more confidence in yourself.”
Miller said, “Today as I prepare to leave these halls of school stepping into a world priming with of possibilities, some of us will pursue higher education, while others will enter the workforce. Whatever lies ahead, let us approach it with a sense of courage, determination and a thirst to search for knowledge. Remember success is not really measured by grades or titles but success is measured by purpose to make positive impact on the world around us.”
Their diplomas were presented by Gognat and Superintendent Dr. Reggie Taylor.
They followed tradition with the turning of their tassels, throwing of their hats and ended with the benediction by senior class Secretary Timothy Jenkins.
Following the recessional, the seniors were greeted by happy families and friends.