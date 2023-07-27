CONNIE
Cats who end up trying to survive without reliable human help can only give clues about their pasts. Connie, a beautiful tuxedo cat, gives contradictory clues. The affectionate cat demonstrates that she’s used to living indoors. Connie does everything required of a well-mannered house cat and seems to belong on a lap.
Yet, somehow, Connie lost that lifestyle. She has a tipped left ear. That means that Connie was in a round-up of free-roaming cats, cats who went as a group to a clinic to be spayed or neutered. Her once-upon-a-time owners forgot her, but the kindness of strangers kept her from having kittens, and, maybe, dying in the process.
Now, as the song says, Connie wants to go back to where she once belonged.
ORANGE PEEL
Orange Peel will grow into a strikingly handsome boy. The orange-coated, white-pawed little fellow’s chiseled features, slanting eyes and perpetually alert expression give him the look of an action hero. And, by this fall, this kitten would be the hero of his house, when it came to defending it against rodents.
However, right now Orange Peel longs to practice the other half of his job: being a companion cat. The kitten loves to cuddle, even though he hasn’t had the opportunity very often.
Orange Peel was unwanted by everyone except his mamma, and he was snatched from her very early. So, in foster homes and the shelter, he’s sought love from kind, but changing, people. Orange Peel deserves to find love in his own family.
JACK
Jack sparkles with intelligence, energy and potential. And, because he’s 11 months old, the Heeler, or Australian Cattle Dog, mix is potential without puppies’ problems. Jack is housebroken and has already learned to walk on a leash. He’s also neutered and vaccinated. Jack has everything that a pup needs, except someone to adore.
And for this breed, nicknamed “the shadow dog,” loving and following one person is the most essential part of life. Jack needs to love someone with his whole heart and soul. For that person, Jack would learn anything. Moreover, he’d delight in the process.
Right now, Jack’s alert eyes study every visitor. He senses that he’ll find his person. Still, that person needs to do his share and visit Jack at the shelter.
CABOOSE
The caboose was always found rumbling down the railway track, at the end of a train. This tiny, tuxedo-wearing, seven-week-old kitten was found toddling down a railway track, a place that easily could have meant the end of him. No one on the train would have even noticed the end of this kitten, now named Caboose.
On his way to the shelter, Caboose probably used several of his proverbial nine lives. But, other than his miraculous escape from trains, Caboose’s travels and trials are a mystery. So is the disappearance of his family.
Yet, this lonely, palm-sized kitten never feels sorry for himself. He scampers to visitors. Caboose seems to know that one of them could be his future. That matters more than his past.
CHICK PEA
People call the shelter, saying that they want a small dog, one who’ll be content indoors, since they’re busy and don’t have much time to exercise a pet. If the gorgeous, cloud-colored, almost-grown kitten, Chick Pea could talk, she’d suggest that these people are perfectly describing a cat. Then Chick Pea would offer herself as a dog-like pet.
The petite, spayed, cashmere-soft girl is as social as a dog. And Chick Pea promises to hurry to the door to greet the one she loves. She’d also exercise herself, chasing shadows and flies. Of course, she’d be thrilled to chase a feathered toy, operated by her friend.
Chick Pea has proven, at the shelter, that she’s adaptable. She’s just tired of adapting to being without love.