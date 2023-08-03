Care Net Pregnancy Services of Northern Kentucky welcomes NKOL, an IT support and web hosting company in Wilder, Kentucky, as title sponsor of its 11th Annual Golf “Fore” Fathers event Aug. 11 at Aston Oaks in North Bend, Ohio.
The annual golf outing helps fund Care Net’s Fatherhood education program, which pairs male mentors with young dads and covers parenting through age 12. Other programs continue through adolescence.
“Care Net’s Fatherhood program empowers and educates men to be the best dads they can be, so we are thrilled to have NKOL’s support for young fathers as the Ace sponsor of Golf ‘Fore’ Fathers,” said Care Net Executive Director Lyndi Zembrodt. “The NKOL team offers prompt, quality, professional IT support that meets our needs for efficiency and security. They are a blessing to our ministry.”
NKOL (nkol.com) was founded in 1996 to serve the home computer market but by 2000 was providing support and web hosting exclusively to businesses. Owner and CEO Ben Hanks joined NKOL part-time in the late 1990s while earning his Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Kentucky University with a double major in math and physics. He became a full-time employee in 2001 and purchased the business in 2006. Long-time friend David Gautraud, who joined NKOL in 2003, became a full partner in 2019 and serves as president. Under their leadership, NKOL follows a course of steady growth, and the company has 11 employees.
Hanks originally had discussed partnering with the previous owner, but the latter offered to sell the business to him instead.
“I soon understood that God had gone ahead of me, preparing a way to work that would help my family in ways I couldn’t have foreseen,” Hanks said. “After I bought NKOL, my wife, Kara, became debilitated by a serious illness that lasted about 12 years before she was healed. Owning the business allowed me the flexibility to take care of her and our two kids.
“God has really been blessing us, and we love to give back,” Hanks said of NKOL’s support for Care Net and other community ministries.