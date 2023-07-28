1923Baseball
The much talked about team from Waddy came over Sunday and were easy picking for the home team. The score was 16 to 3 and maybe more.
The visitors brought three good pitchers, but our sluggers batted them like Barkley will run in Western Kentucky.
Rankin made four scores and he with Jackson and Harry Waldrop hung a four-sack wallop to the tally sheet. Harry played errorless ball and someone said he stole home. If he did, he ought to be arrested.
Next Sunday the fast Carrollton team will mingle here with our boys in the third game of a series with each team having a victory to their credit.
Church Dedication
Bethany Baptist Church will dedicate its new building at Holbrook on Sunday, July 29. Rev. O.J. Steger will preach the dedicatory sermon at 11 a.m. Also the Concord Sunday School Convention will hold its 5th Sunday session at this place in the afternoon and in this connection there will be held a devotional and prayer service on Saturday night.
Maxburg
Mr. and Mrs. Alex Taylor were Sunday guests of N.J. Nunnely and wife.
Mrs. Clyde Jones and children of Lexington were guests of relatives here last week.
Mrs. Rowan Glass is visiting her parents in Muncie, Ind.
Bill Bourne and family and Craig Jones and wife were week-end guests of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Hudson.
Personal
Miss Mariam Sidebottom had as her guests last week: Misses Eloise Ingram and Marguerite Hull of Perry, Ohio.
Mr. W.H. Roberts and son, of Clinton, Ind., are visiting his daughter, Mrs. W.D. Ford.
Mr. O.H. Curtis and son, Orvin Jr., were in Cincinnati the first of the week and also visited Mr. and Mrs. H.W. Hartsough at Fort Thomas.
Mr. and Mrs. B.H. Greenlee of Jackson came to Owenton Saturday for a visit to Mrs. Greenlee’s mother, Mrs. Elizabeth Hill and other relatives.
1948Resigns
It is with deep regret that the Owenton populace learns that Coach Boyd W. Mahan has tendered his resignation as Coach and mathematic teacher at the Owenton City Schools. His absence will be felt by all sports addicts and parents and pupils alike who still cling to the old truth that “learning is essential.”
Coach Mahan is leaving after serving two years in our school and community. During his tenure the Owenton Cubs were whipped into a very formidable outfit, one feared by all other teams in this area. Under Mahan’s leadership, the Cubs amassed the unbelievable record of 54 victories out of 72 contests, a percentage of 75%.
Birthday Boy
Master Jerry Adkins celebrated his 8th birthday at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Adkins Sunday afternoon. Guests were Mrs. Bessie Perkins, Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Kinmon, Charlene and Ronnie Wainscott, Mrs. Birdie Wainscott and family, Mr. and Mrs. Bod Smither, Wayne Cooper and Lucy Taylor, Levonnie Tolbert, Larry Adkins and Oran Kenney Cobb. Games were enjoyed and ice cream and cake was served by Mrs. Adkins assisted by her sister, Mrs. Hubert Kinmon.
Births
Carl and Suanna Mahalcho Davis, Perry Park, a son, Robert Edmond Davis; Wm. Cecil and Dorothy Stewart Smith, Dry Ridge, a son, Robert Eugene Smith; Wlater and Adella Gibson Toole, Hesler, a daughter, Nancy Lou Toole; William Harrison and Mary Greene Whitney, Owenton, a son, Robert Dale Whitney; Mr. and Mrs. John M. Glass, Williamstown, daughter, Dana Eloise; County Superintendent and Mrs. Howard C. Smith, a son; Mr. and Mrs. Earl Clifton (nee Ethel Brissey), Breck, daughter; Mr. and Mrs. Ira Lewis (nee Elsie Newton), a son.
Death
Mrs. Ollie McNeal, 85, the oldest member of the Dallasburg Baptist church passed away July 10 at 9:30 p.m. at the home of her daughter, Mrs. F.B. Reed at Worthville.
Lusby’s Mill
Mr. and Mrs. Roy Bennett and daughter visited friends in Cincinnati Sunday. His sister, Mrs. Louie Roberts, Mr. Roberts and son, accompanied them home for a few days.
Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Coupper and family and Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Epperson and family spent Friday enjoying a picnic at the zoo in Cincinnati.
1973Bitten
John Hugh, 8-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Jual Brumback, Long Ridge, was bitten by a groundhog Sunday week.
He was treated at Owen County Memorial hospital and released.
Shot
Daniel Webster, Jr., 26, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of his father. The 57-year-old Dan Webster, Sr., was at Dan’s Boat dock, formerly his, on US 42 approximately 1.8 miles west of Warsaw when the accident took place. Investigating State Troopers from LaGrange reported that the two men had been arguing over a matter for some time in the family and the point of contention had evidently arisen at some time that morning as well as quarrel taking place at the time of the gunshot.
Escape Flood
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Pruitt and daughter, Shelly, underwent a harrowing experience Saturday. While crossing Jones Branch at Eagle Creek in their jeep a flash flood came down. They were unable to get the vehicle out but left it and managed to escape. However, it was later rescued.
Births
A son, Duane Conway, was born July 9 to Veneda and Ricky Smith of Sweet Owen.
A daughter, Lori Ann, was born to Danny and Wanda Price June 22.
1998Moving Forward
The New Liberty Neighborhood Revitalization Project can finally move forward.
A Community Development Block-Grant received by Epitome for the Owen County Memorial Hospital had blocked the county from receiving a grant for the New Liberty project despite a request for a waiver on the project last fall.
But the Epitome project was closed out in mid-July, with the hospital repaying the unused portion of the grand and a new application for the New Liberty project went out early last week. A waiver was granted the next day.
Outstanding
Chastity Laine Smoot and Clinton Mills were named Outstanding 4-H Girl and Boy at the Owen County Fair on Wednesday evening. Smoot is the daughter of Paul and Valerie Smoot and Mills is the son of Dan and Barbara Mills.
Mussel Shoals
Kathryn and Bethany Dews and friend, Nichole, from Cincinnati, Ohio, all came by to see Linda on Sunday after she arrived. They all brought food.
Over the next few days, Linda Norris, Mike Fletcher, Kathryn and Bethany Dews and Nichole and Mary Susan Tomlin and Ruth Cook all went to see Roberta Abbott in the Warsaw rest home and visited others. All had a very good time visiting with each other.
2013Part of History
A piece of Owen County history has been erased from sight, but not from memory.
Last week, the Ford House on South Main Street was demolished leaving rubble in its wake.
Owen County Historical Society Director Bonnie Strassell said the home will be missed.
“Eventually all that will be left of this Owen County landmark will be an imprint in the ground beneath, testifying of its existence,” Strassell said.
The house had sat on Owen County soil for almost two centuries and gained recognition for itself.
Births
Mason Bradford Lilly, May 28, son of Brad and Lorrie Lilly; Connelly Layne Humbert, June 21, daughter of Karen Humbert and Stanley Gail Perkins-Humbert; Miles Matthew McNally, April 15, son of Lucas and Lyndsi McNally.
Birthday
Lucy Smoot Hall will be honored on her 101st birthday at a party Aug. 2 at the Owen County Extension Office. Hall is a native of Owen County.