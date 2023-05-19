It’s been a busy time back at home after 10 days traveling. We left Wilmington on Monday morning and drove to Sevierville, Tennessee where we ate supper and called it a day and spent the night.
Ray wanted to drive to Cade’s Cove so we did and saw one bear there. We stopped at Buc-ees in Richmond where the Trues had told us about on their way home from Gatlinburg last week.It is an interesting place and they had gas for $2.84! Ray worked up the big garden at mothers and Barbara and we planted 150 tomatoes along with cucumbers and watermelon, put up the solar fence charger and also one around my raised bed. My yard needed mowing for sure and the moss had returned on the lake so I started raking moss again. Life back to normal!
Patrick and Dara also returned from a week at Pawley’s Island. That’s a favorite of theirs. They drove a different route coming back so they got to see more country.
School will be out soon so many will be ready to go somewhere on vacation. I think they had Class night last week.
While we were gone our family grew again. Patrick and Amy New are now grandparents to ILA Daisy Upchurch while Gabe and Toree are learning all the how to’s of baby care. She is a pretty 7lb 7 oz girl with plenty of dark hair . She had to spend most of a week in the hospital because she had
Jaundice but is better. Mother and I went by to see her Sunday.
On Saturday our little Monterey Park was full of people meeting old friends and catching up with each other’s news as they came to celebrate Loren Curtis’ 80th birthday along with Jesse Zeitz birthday. There was family from California and New Mexico and Minnesota, Charlotte Green came from Illinois, along with her sons and many others I didn’t know. I think about 100 people enjoyed the pig roast and fixins meal along with a big selection of cakes to chose from. There was live music to entertain the nice crowd. The big tent would have provided cover in case of the rain that didn’t happen. It was a great day for all including the kids on the playground equipment. The fair board will try to schedule the park for people so they can be sure it will be available when they want it.
John Harrod was there but Tona had gone to her sons in Louisville to attend some of the grandkids sports events. They had played a house concert on Thursday night. They opened for Clinton Davis ( from San Diego, previously Carrollton) and Possum Queens Friday at AMA on the Creek. (Elkhorn) It is a new venue In Frankfort for hosting music performances by some of the best new groups passing thru our area and other events, being supported by the Mueller family. John and Tona were also playing somewhere Saturday night, a busy week!
Bridget (in Bee’s house) said her son Ezra found out about a group effort of guys working to repair and maintain mountain bike trails at West 6th Farm and joined in to help.
She said our talented neighbor Charlie Schimmoeller had built her some flower boxes and painted them with paint that happened to match the front door of Bee’s house so she was very pleased. I came home one day to a beautiful surprise creation of his on my porch a few years ago.
Hannah and her friend Bud spent most of week visiting former coworkers in Columbia. They returned to see two nationally known storytellers at Frankfort Library. She will be the featured teller at Sedona Taphouse in Lexington.
Trina Peiffer said Tim and Eric returned safely from visiting Phillip in Pa. He leaves this week on his big trip. Eric helped decorate for the Sr. Prom and attended Sat nite as an usher. Farmers market had a great kids day last Saturday.
They have six baby chicks they’ve raised. Tim has just moved them into an outdoor area so eggs are coming soon.Trina has finished with her garlic mustard crew for the season.
Sophie Dufour turned 16 in January but she wanted a summer birthday party so they worked up a Dungeons and Dragons adventure party with maps, riddles and challenges to solve and clues to find. Joel dressed up as the dragon.
Under the floor of the dance hall as a dungeon, Chris the spider, Natalie the queen. They are such a creative family.
Bruce and Fay sold some calves this week, then had two new calves to come. They are trying to thin down their herd toward retirement from cattle someday.
They had breakfast at Mt Vernon church Sunday morning, Mother’s Day. Don’t tell but I heard Fay has a birthday this Friday. And neighbor up the road from them, Ron Holland on the 18th. Happy birthday to both great people.
After church with mother today my brothers Charles and Noel and Kathi and I met Ray in Frankfort and took her out for Mother’s Day. Even at 3 p.m., some places still had up to a two-hour wait to get in. We went to Chili’s and finally got to eat. That’s why we usually cook for her at home. I hope you all got to spend time with your mothers if you are blessed to have them.
Beth said Brock told her they weren’t doing anything but that she “could garden if she really wanted to” on Mother’s Day. Kids say the darndest things! They did go to Danny’s brothers in Versailles. Brock’s flag football team won the Super Bowl game this season. He also is playing T-ball.
I went to the my friends, the Luscher’s, antique equipment auction on Saturday. Doug had a huge collection of equipment of all kinds . There were people from several states interested in the equipment of days gone by. I didn’t get to stay long enough to see how the big equipment sold as I was going to the party at Monterey. He had the museum open to the public several years back but decided it was time to let someone else enjoy it.
Failures are part of life. I you don’t fail, you don’t learn , if you don’t learn, you will never change.