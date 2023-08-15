School aged children look forward to Summer break every year with hopes of a new beginning — and a break from the same daily school routine. Educators don’t have it quite as easy.
While students are enjoying summer shenanigans and fun in the sun, educators spend their summer days preparing for the school year ahead. Harrison County Schools Superintendent Harry Burchett said summer is not as glamorous for educators as some people may think.
“A lot of people think educators have the summer off,” Burchett said. “But so many of us work year round. In the summer we’re tearing it all apart to just rebuild it,so it’s fresh and new and exciting for the students when they come in.”
Burchett has served the Harrison County School District as Superintendent for the past four years.
Coming from Johnson County in Eastern Kentucky, he said the communities he has served are fairly similar. Harrison County does offer a larger population than his previous gig, but Burchett said he has been able to translate a lot of his experience to the new adventure he started five years ago.
“The people are the same. The people are community centered, community based. They want nothing but good for the community. They want a community that’s growing and thriving and developing and that’s what a big part of what we’re doing,” he said.
As he geared up for his fifth year leading the district, Burchett looked ahead to what he hopes to accomplish this year for students and staff alike.
With the implementation of a new professional development program, staff members have noticed a push to better their understanding of their personal roles as educators in the district this year.
Starting this year, Harrison County Schools has been recognized as a “Leader in Me” school, a program which aims to develop life and leadership skills of students and staff.
Students will learn the “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People” throughout the year, as an initiative to develop deeper learning, according to Melissa Miles, Harrison County Schools coordinator of curriculum and instruction and director of federal programs.
With the new initiative in place, Burchett said he wants to help develop every single person employed by the district, not just teachers. He said even though some roles may look different, everyone involved in the school is an educator.
“Our overall big goal of what we’re working on is building those meaningful relationships with every staff member and every student,” Burchett said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a bus driver, a cook, a teacher — whatever it is, you know, building meaningful relationships with students that help them grow as learners and as leaders.”
Speaking about the challenges faced by public education today, Burchett said the district is fortunate to have a Board of Education that will invest in their teachers and staff as well as their students.
“A year ago, our board invested in our people from a financial standpoint,” Burchett said. “We couldn’t afford to lose people to neighboring districts because of salary, so we fixed that and then this year we invested in people from their personal health and wellness standpoint.”
Miles said she has already felt the push for more personal development as an educator with the implementation of the Leader in Me program.
Prior to her current position, Miles acted as the Harrison County Eastside Elementary Principal for six years. She hopes to see more programs made available to better develop the life skills of students across the district, all the way from first day kindergarteners to last day seniors.
“We participate in activities that really promote life ready skills for students,” Miles said. “We want them to be collaborators, and effective communicators, and we want our students to be innovative, and creative and all those skills they need to be life ready.”
While this is the first year the district will participate in the Leader in Me program, Burchett said it won’t be the last.
“We didn’t want Leader in Me to be another thing,” Burchett said. “We want Leader in Me to be the vessel by which we align all the work we have to do, and it’s not something that just gets added on.”
Miles agreed that Leader in Me creates a framework that other goals can be worked through. The Leader in Me curriculum focuses on three main areas of growth: culture, academics and leadership.
Jenny Lynn Hatter, Harrison County Schools Assistant Superintendent, said the culture and goals of the Harrison County School District aligns well with the sense of community in the area.
While the Harrison County School District is technically considered a medium sized district in the commonwealth, Hatter said she will always think of her home as a small district, because of the “hometown feel.”
“We’re a family. There’s all kinds of people that can speak to a student and I think we do that really exceptionally well here,” she said.
Hatter agreed with Miles that the Leader in Me program has added a new found sense of purpose to those working in the district. She found the shift in initiative purposeful and effective.
“Leadership is not forcing people, it’s influence,” Hatter said. “There’s an energy level right now in our district that is wonderful and it’s contagious and I love it.”
As the district pushes full steam ahead into the new year which officially started for students on Thursday, Aug. 11, Burchett said he wants school to be a place students want to be — not somewhere they’re forced to go.
He has high hopes for the future of the community.
“We are tasked. We cannot fail. We have to be successful. Because what we do drives the future in the community,” Burchett said. “We are growing that next crop of community leaders.”