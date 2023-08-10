Back to School Bash By Kendall Staton Aug 10, 2023 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Harrison County Schools Family Resource Center hosted a Back to School bash on Friday Aug. 4.Ingles Stadium held cotton candy, water, snacks, games and inflatables to help get students in the back to school spirit. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Food Trending Now Cynthiana native crowned U.S. American Mrs. 3 car wreck results in no injuries Gov. Beshear secures largest budget surplus, rainy day fund and most jobs filled in state history 'It's all about timing.' Starting the next chapter of a family trade Former Harrison County teacher's son murdered in DC Local Events