Competitive. The graduating class of 2023 was just that. One memory that proves just how competitive we are is when the teachers had to go to five decimal places to see who was first in the class for honors night many years in a row. As time has moved along, I have finally realized what these awards and medals really mean to me. Wanting to be the best has grabbed hold of most of us, but here we are about to graduate and we are ALL successful.
The last few months of school, reality has set in that this chapter is coming to an end. It has opened my eyes, reminding me that although the awards and medals are important, what really matters is the memories and friendships we have made. In a few months, I will forget all the awards I have received, but I won’t forget:
Playing “Run Horses Run,” with Ms. James
All those track and field days where the girls would dominate the boys
Visiting Washington DC — you can probably still hear your parents complaining about how many steps they got in
All of the volleyball games and the student sections
COVID-19, who could ever forget that?! A year filled with our Google meets for class, from our beds, in our pajamas
The crazy amount of fun we had at our “circus” themed prom this year
The good times on the riverboat cruise
And all the fun we’ve had preparing for this very graduation
1st Timothy 4:12 says, “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity.” Thank you to all my classmates and staff for making these 12 unforgettable years. In the end, our medals and awards will collect dust on a shelf and be forgotten. More than any award or accolade, I am happy to be called a graduate of this 2023 class.