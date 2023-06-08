Valedictorian Nora True gave the following speech at the May 26 Grant County graduation exercises:
Greetings to my fellow peers of the 2023 graduating class. I am aware that many of you have no idea who I am, as I am equally unacquainted with most of you. Let me begin by saying hello, and I am pleased to make your acquaintance.
I have attended Grant County High School for two years, moving from Japan in 2021. My father served in the United States Air Force for 21 years, leading our family across the country and abroad. I’ve gone to schools in Ohio, New England, California, Japan, and finally right here in Kentucky in the county where both my parents graduated high school.
I’ve attended a total of nine different schools during my educational journey, including public, montessori, and department of defense.
In the beginning of my senior year, I set my sights on becoming valedictorian when I learned of the possibility and knew I could maintain that position if I took the appropriate classes and remained consistent.
Consequently, I enrolled in nine dual credit classes this past year — all online — which explains why you’ve rarely seen my face in the halls of Grant County High School.
My competitive nature is the driving force behind my goal setting and personal achievements. When I saw my individual potential, I knew I could do it and would be disappointed in myself if I didn’t.
Just like achieving a new PR in a competitive sport, I viewed becoming valedictorian as a new personal record.
As I continue, I’d like to present a framework for succeeding in life, whether you’re pursuing higher education, trade school, military, or immediately entering the workforce.
Life, especially education, is a game. You do not have to be overly intelligent to succeed. You simply have to know the rules.
Primarily, you must show up. You cannot expect any form of progress or advancement if you’re not physically and mentally present for that which you are pursuing.
Identify a goal. If you don’t have any, that’s your first problem.
You have two options in this life: sit stagnant like a scum-covered pond or drive forward like a rushing river carving out possibilities and path-ways never before navigated.
Secondly, strategize.
#1 — Make a plan to get what you want. I tend to put everything off until the last possible moment; without organizing my school assignments to ensure deadlines are met, I would not be standing here today.
#2 — Understand that within any successful plan, prioritizing certain aspects are mandatory. Do what is difficult now, to allow for enjoyment later.
#3 — Advocate for yourself through clear and effective communication. However, you cannot properly advocate for yourself unless you actively engage in your life, maintain integrity in work, listen more than you speak, and familiarize yourself with the playing field.
Notice that none of these require a 4.0 GPA, perfect scores, or Einstein intelligence. I’ve gotten C’s on exams and projects; I’ve needed to do extra credit to get my grade back up; academic success is not perfection. It is persistence.
And finally, succeed. Show up, execute your strategy, follow your plan, and reach your goal, whatever that may be. If it’s getting a higher GPA, passing a test, or improving attendance, then so be it. As long as it is something that demonstrates personal progression.
Before concluding, I want to thank the God that created me, who gives me hope, purpose, and direction everyday; my family, who has loved and supported me every step of the way; Ms. Carr and Ms. Childers who kept me informed of various opportunities and assisted with college class organization. And finally, Ms. Amy Bolton, my Biomedical Science teacher. Day by day, Ms. Bolton shows attentiveness to her students’ needs, demonstrates a positive attitude regardless of exterior circumstances, and models leadership, professionalism, and the characteristics of a true master teacher.
From this point on, we are all embarking upon a brand new journey-entering different pathways and opening brand new doors. Our deck of cards is newly shuffled and we’re ready to start a new game.
How will you use the cards you’re dealt and what will you do to win the game?
Thank you.