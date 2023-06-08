One of my favorite musical artists is the fantastic Joni Mitchell. In her song, “Big Yellow Taxi,” she sings, “Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.”
Though the context of Ms. Mitchell’s lyrics aren’t exactly the same, Cynthianans and Harrison Countians will feel that same way, in the not-too-distant future, about my friend Becky Barnes.
It is so appropriate that one of the last stories that Becky wrote, in the last issue of the Cynthiana Democrat that bears her name, concerns the Cynthiana Museum’s Treasure Hunt, for she is most definitely a local treasure.
I can’t think of many people that I know who have worked at the same job for 47 years. For that alone, Becky should be very proud.
Not only did she work for the Cynthiana Democrat for 47 years, she was as vibrant at the end as she was at the beginning. It takes someone very special to accomplish that.
I’ve worked for Becky, off and on, for about 25 of those years, the last seven or so on a daily basis. I’ve gotten to know her pretty well in that time, and I will be sad to have her no longer with us.
She has been an integral part of our community, reporting on the good, the bad and the ugly, all with equal professionalism.
She is thick-skinned and has been able to shrug off criticism, at least outwardly.
Internally, like all of us, she doesn’t like to be criticized for stories she has penned, but realizes it goes with the territory.
In the world of journalism, especially in small-town America, readers want the entire story, unless that story hits a nerve. People are fickle that way. If they agree with what you’ve written, they will defend you. But if they disagree, woe be to you.
Early-on, before social media came into existence, the only way to find out that folks disagreed with what she wrote, was in reading those “Letters to the Editor.”
In perusing some of those “hit-a-nerve-events,” from days gone by, it was pretty amazing to read those letters to the editor that were published. She was publicly criticized and personally felt humiliated.
She could have easily chosen to not publish those letters that were critical of her. But that’s not her style. She faced the music, in spite of how hateful and hurtful that music was.
But over the course of 47 years, those events were as rare as hen’s teeth.
It takes a professional journalist to write with the same vim and vigor on a mundane school board meeting, compared to a catastrophic flood. Becky did that routinely. It was second nature to her. If her name was attached to a story, she wanted to make sure it was done well.
This newspaper has been her baby. Even when she is on vacation, or under the weather with some kind of ailment, Becky has always been in constant contact with us, making sure that everything was going well.
She has always had her fingers on the pulse of the community and knows exactly what to write, and when to write it.
Becky is tough, too. She is pretty much an expert on open meeting laws, as it pertains to school board meetings, fiscal court meetings and city commission meetings. She’s been known to hold mayor’s, county judge’s and superintendent’s feet to the fire and remind them of what can and cannot be discussed in executive sessions.
She is a tremendous advocates for freedom of the press, because she knows that the public needs to be made aware of what our local officials are doing. After all, they are paid with our tax dollars and are spending our tax dollars.
Even after she announced her intentions of retiring, a few months back, she still came to work everyday.
Nothing changed in the way we operated, on a daily basis. It has been business as usual, which I appreciate.
It will be tough for Becky to get adjusted to life without the Cynthiana Democrat, but it will also be tough for her work-mates to carry on without her.
I’ll admit that I have refused to think about life in our office without Becky. But now, reality has set in, and I don’t like it one little bit. But that’s just being selfish on my part.
47 years is long enough for anyone to work. You have done well in your career, Becky. Congratulations on your retirement and good health to you and Ernie!
You are my rock and I will miss you.