A group of state troopers, local police officers and sheriff’s deputies from around the state took part in the final leg of the annual Kentucky Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Friday morning at the State Capitol.
During a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda prior to the Torch Run, Fred Orthmeyer, a Special Olympics board member from Lexington noted, “To say the last three years have been a bit of a challenge would be an understatement. COVID has impacted all of our lives, and Special Olympics was not spared. But this year, we get back to full tilt.”
Following the opening ceremony Friday night at The Ravine on the Eastern Kentucky University campus in Richmond, the games take place all weekend, according to Orthmeyer.
“1,100 athletes from across the state, Pikeville to Paducah, compete in these games. This will include a full slate of track and field events, swimming, gymnastics and bocci.”
“Since 1968, Special Olympics has provided people with the opportunity to participate in sports and physical activity, while promoting inclusion in all parts of society,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “Special Olympics has been an inspiration to us all, lifting our spirits and showing what we can accomplish together.”
Kentucky State Police Commissioner Col. Phillip Burnett, Jr., stated the KSP and Special Olympics have had a long and fruitful relationship, including the Cover the Cruiser fundraiser, plus participating in awards ceremonies at their sporting events. “The athletes are excited when troopers and officers present their medals to them. But I believe we are the ones who are most excited and receive the greatest pleasure.”
Led by Frankfort Police Detective Guss Curtis, the torch was first carried by law enforcement officers down Capital Avenue and over to Frankfort Police Headquarters, then over to the Stewart Home, a residential school south of Frankfort which serves individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. From there, the torch will be carried to Richmond and the EKU campus for the Special Olympics.