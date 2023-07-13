NAHLA
When short-legged, Munchkin-mix Nahla came to the shelter’s cat room, her amazing aquamarine eyes, wide with confusion and fear, searched for something familiar. Nahla settled on the sofa. It reminded her of the place where she should be. Nahla’s a lap cat, unfairly missing a lap. Three-year-old Nahla should have kept her place. She did her job, which was cuddling, purring and showing love in dozens of ways.
Nothing in Nahla’s past prepared her to be a homeless cat. She didn’t expect that. Neither did her people, until they became homeless themselves.
Nahla, like all pets, offered her love, her life to her people, in exchange for their care. She kept her bargain. Now Nahla needs someone to step in and pick up her contract.
THUMPER
The COVID Pandemic created new ways of life. It also created an epidemic of new problems for pups. It was inconvenient to spay females. So, unwanted pups were born. With uninterested owners, those pups weren’t socialized. Thumper is one of the victims.
Maybe his people were busy, resuming life. For some reason, no one taught Thumper the simple skills that he needed to be a pet, to live in human society. So, eight-month-old Thumper has been in the shelter for a month. The pup has been through a gentle version of boot camp.
Thumper’s finally ready to graduate into a home. He’s house trained, walks on a leash and is learning, gradually, not to be terrified of people. Thumper deserves his graduation present: a home.
KRISTIANSAND
Nine-week-old Kristiansand looks very different from her African wildcat relatives, with her long coat and cutely pushed-in face. The tiny Persian-mix kitten would also have very different results if she tried to survive outdoors, like capable African wildcats. This little lady can survive only in a house and only living with someone who’ll care for her high-maintenance coat.
The species that humans turned into pets have paid a price. They’ve traded old, survival talents for the ones that charm humans. That’s a fair trade, if the pets don’t end up without a person. Palm-sized Kristiansand is alone, without a protector.
So, Kristiansand must rely on the kindness of a stranger, someone who had nothing to do with her being born. Kristiansand is waiting for help.
MATILDA
Matilda, with an exquisite mahogany coat, was obviously loved during her eight months of life. She’s already learned all her essential lessons. She’s house trained, leash trained and either trained or intuitively knows how to understand people’s wishes.
One definition of intelligence is the ability to adapt. So, based on the way Matilda has adjusted to her new environment, the shelter, and all the new people, the staff and visitors, Matilda is a canine genius. Still, Matilda can’t explain how she, a perfect pup, ended up at risk, straying, completely alone.
Matilda can’t explain, either, why no one has searched for her. Despite her wisdom, the pup probably can’t understand it herself. But Matilda understands how to be charming and lovable to any fortunate owner.
CHANCE
There’s a thing labeled, “compassion fatigue.” It happens when kind-hearted humans see, hear about, or read about an overwhelming number of unfairly treated animals. The situations start to blur and lose their impact. But for one animal, like handsome, buff-colored Chance, the situation is brutally clear, with the ultimate impact of his life or death.
Chance watched his people drive away from the only home he knew. They had frequently left before. So, he waited. He waited nearly four weeks, borrowing food from other cats’ bowls. He waited on the porch, ready to come in, out of the storms. The door never opened.
Finally, someone carried Chance to the shelter. After all, he’s easy to carry. Chance spent years with children carrying and loving him.