CARLISLE — Wendt’s Wildlife Adventure had a new delivery last month and its sparking excitement for visitors.
The wildlife park, located three miles outside Carlisle, KY, is understandably excited about the arrival of its newest and cutest resident, an adorable baby sloth.
“This whole pregnancy has been a waiting game, you could say,” laughs zoo co-owner Julie Wendt, who together with her husband Shaun and their three children operate the 125-acre facility which opened just three years ago.
Though the Wendts knew they had a male and two female sloths, all adults, they weren’t exactly sure when any romantic sparks first flew between “Charlie” and “Lola.”
“We’ve been hoping for a baby for a long time, but with sloths, it’s a slow process,” quipped Shaun. Shaun said the gestation period of a sloth is around 11.5 months. “We still don’t know what sex the baby is,” Julie explains. “But we’re hoping to have a gender reveal event sometime in May—after we’ve done DNA testing.”
Once the gender has been determined, the zoo plans to sponsor a “Name the Baby” contest. The winner will receive a family package of four season passes to Wendt’s Wildlife Adventure.
The Wendts are aware of how “Fiona the Baby Hippo” has been such a tremendous ambassador for The Cincinnati Zoo. Fiona’s baby brother “Fritz,” who arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo last August, is also now world famous.
The wee sloth is not the only baby to arrive at Wendt’s this spring. Earlier this month, four baby African porcupines were born to parents “Priscilla” and “Elvis.” There is also a baby “zebu,” a type of Asian cow, and four baby emus. In all, the zoo has over 40 species of animals. One of the biggest attractions is a highly interactive “Parakeet Encounter” guaranteed to entertain and delight kids from two to 92. A new aviary, under construction, will accommodate the zoo’s flock of 250 parakeets as well as parrots, cockatiels, macaws, and other birds.
Wendt’s Wildlife Adventures is open Wednesday-Sunday, 10-5. 25,000 people visited the zoo last year alone. For more information, check out:
Wendt’s Wildlife Adventure, on Facebook or wendtswildlife.com
Visitors to Wendt’s Wildlife Adventure often include a side trip to Daniel Boone’s Cabin, located on the property. Built in 1795, the one room log structure is believed to be Boone’s last Kentucky residence. The cabin is owned by the Carlisle-Nicholas County Tourism, Inc. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. An estimated 9,000 visited the cabin last year.