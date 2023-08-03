Though the thumpa, thumpa, thumpa drowned a few words, the look on local Vietnam veteran John Osborne’s face as he watched two Hueys and a Cobra helicopter settle onto the ground of the Grant County Soccer Fields more than made up for it.
Williamstown Mayor Mark Christopher, who got to know Osborne as a youth, related how he had been conversing with him a few weeks ago, and the veteran reminisced about flying a Huey.
Christopher asked if he would like to ride in a Huey again, and Osborne answered emphatically, “Yes, I would like to ride one more time!”
Though he had no idea how to bring a Huey to Williamstown, the new mayor set about making it so, starting with local connections and moving up the ladder. He even tried to get Osborne’s favorite president, George H.W. Bush, to attend.
The quest ultimately led Christopher to the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation (AAHF). On July 24 the AAHF was flying the helicopters from Dayton, OH to Atlanta, and Williamstown happened to be in the direct flight path
John Osborne was going to be able to fly in a Huey one more time.
Before the helicopters landed on the grassy soccer field, however, a grand ceremony kicked off with a cannon shot lit by Osborne himself, under the supervision of beloved local cannoneer Jim Thorne.
{p class=”p2”} A parade of local and state luminaries then walked onto the stage with Osborne to speak to him, thank him and address the crowd about his sacrifice and that of his fellow Vietnam veterans. Full pomp and circumstance with declarations and acclamations abounded as the crowd patiently waited for the ‘copters to come.
{p class=”p2”} The air crackled with anticipation as two UH-1N’s and one Bell AH-1 came into sight. As they neared, the deep, percussive thump of the rotors added to the excitement. They jockeyed for position, settled like mosquitoes landing, the engines cut, and the rotors slowed and stopped. In the quiet that followed, the final few luminaries continued their addresses.
{p class=”p2”} “If you are changed, we will make you whole.” That was a promise made to returning vets. However, many, like John Osborne, had to find their own way to cope with the reality of war.
{p class=”p2”} John Osborne found solace in his paintings. Over the years since returning home from Vietnam, he has drawn and painted a myriad of pictures from memory that touch the soul of what it is to be a veteran of that war, trying to heal.
{p class=”p2”} But, always present were the Hueys.
{p class=”p2”} When Osborne was in the service, he played a role in a daring mission. On May 15, 1967, Osborne flew in one of those Hueys with Medal of Honor winner Lt. Colonel Charles Kettles. He helped save the lives of 44 stranded American soldiers, ferrying them to safety in the course of six separate flights. During one of the flights, the window of the copter was hit and Osborne took some shrapnel but remained at his post.
{p class=”p2”}Offered his own Medal of Honor, Osborne declined it, saying he didn’t need recognition.
{p class=”p2”} He did, however, long for one last ride in a Huey. And after all the accolades and thank yous were finally said, he got it.