Memorial Day started off last week. This isn’t simply a day off. This is a day to remember that others paid for every breath you ever get to take.
This is in honor of the men and women who paid in life and blood to preserve our freedom.
Mt. Vernon church sermon focused on the Memorial Day theme at its homecoming Sunday. Fay and Bruce invited us and Jean O’Banion and Brantley to join them for church and dinner afterward. Mike and Charlene Raisor came after their Monterey Christian church service was over. Tim Carpenter is filling in as pastor.
Old Cedar church had David Stahl music in special service, then enjoyed lunch grilled by Br.o James Bondaurant.
It has been a very busy week with schools having graduations. Monterey Baptist church cooked breakfast one morning for the graduating seniors of 2023.
My brother Charles’ son Thomas Dale True graduated from Western Hills school. His mom Crystal had a graduation lunch party for him and some of his good friends at their home in Frankfort. Barbara, mother and I were there to congratulate him. He is working on becoming an EMT. They were having Project Graduation party all night Saturday.
Tona’s third grandchild Dottie graduated from Bardstown Elementary, on to middle school. She made the transition from homeschool this school year.
Eric Peiffer helped with Franklin County High graduation Saturday on the football field turf. He will graduate next year. He and Sophie Dufour both got awards at uUndergraduate awards night. Eric and friends kayaked seven hours then camped on Elkhorn Friday night.
Brock Conway enjoyed a field trip to Salato Game farm the day before he graduated kindergarten on the 24th, ready for first grade. He will be a 2035 graduate .He finished the year with an award and no front teeth and his last year of T-ball. His brother Brayden was recognized with an award in Ag. Congratulations to all our graduates for their achievements.
Trina said they had a good farmers market Saturday and the weather was nice.
Next weekend Expo will again be in town (after covid break) and be held at their location so the farmers market will be at other locations around town.
She said they have been eating “Everything strawberry,” enjoying them before they quit producing or the possums get them.
Tim had been watering their gardens all week because we’ve had very little rain.
The lack of rain didn’t produce very thick hay either but I raked all day while Ray baled all day Friday . The mild winter left them with hay so they should have enough for the coming winter with this cutting. I was just happy it wasn’t 90 degrees in the tractor!
When I came by my Tabor neighbors they had a yard full of people having a party-cookout and games.
My True-New family got together at Mother’s on Thursday to celebrate Bryan New’s 54th birthday with Barbara’s lasagna, salad and desserts and cornhole games. Paul and Louann Cobb, Joyce’s parents, were there, too.
Hannah and Bud had another full week. Her friend Sara joined them at Feast 2023, a benefit for Ouita Michaels fourth year event of Food Chain. There was 20 chefs there from all over the country preparing foods, some using Trina Peiffer’s fresh asparagus.
Food Chain is in back of West 6th brewery, they take the spent grains to feed tilapia fish, use the fish water to grow greens for their restaurant while training young disadvantaged people for the food industry. Great use of all. It was a nice outdoor event.
On Saturday they went to the Native American Flute Festival in Harrodsburg. Hannah has several flutes.
On Friday they were pleasantly surprised to meet up with two couples of her dear friends at W. 6th.
Ray was happy to go fishing Sunday afternoon and caught a nice mess of fish he will share with Bruce and Fay while Mother Barbara and I went to visit uncle Jimmy and Steve at nursing home.
John and Tona and her three kids went to an all day celebration of the life of Marshall Thompson who lived in Monterey years back, held at Orlando Brown Home in Frankfort. There was a morning memorial gathering with many friends — Pat, Dara, David Hirt, Dave and Kelly Downey, Rebecca, Nellie and Max Siegel among the crowd. Tona said many great stories were shared for a great sendoff. Later they had a catered dinner on the grounds and a big music jam including Max Siegel, from New York I think, on his trombone.
To a life well lived!
Remember the next Food Truck Friday event on June 9 with live music around the courthouse. The next weekend is Mayberry Days again with a cruise in of old cars I believe.
Life is like a piano. What you get out of it depends on how you play it. Give it your all.