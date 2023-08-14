The Cynthiana Harrison County Public Library welcomed a new bookmobile into operation on Monday, Aug. 14.
The new vehicle, paid for through a combination of grant money and library endowment, boasts several features the former bookmobile did not have.
“The bookmobile provides a big service to our community. Its going to have a handicap lift, and we have a loud speaker — my favorite part — and an awning,” Director of the Library Rhonda Florence said. “So, several new things that will go in and we hope Ada will get many years of use from this bookmobile.”
Ada Adair is the long-time bookmobile librarian.
At the ribbon cutting, hosted Monday morning in the library parking lot, the community gathered to welcome the new addition. Cynthiana Mayor James Smith highlighted the bookmobile’s usefulness in three simple words.
“Reading is great,” Smith said, while offering a thumbs up.
The library received the new bookmobile around July 27, but the new vehicle only became a part of the library’s official fleet on Monday.
With the upgraded capabilities of the new mobile library, Florence is excited for the possibilities of new adventures.
“Movable bookshelves will give us the opportunity to go into nursing homes and other facilities and maybe into schools where you can’t get as many people in, that way we can actually roll them in,” she said.
Along with creating more accessibility to literature, Florence hopes the bookmobile can be used in the future to create internet access through mobile accessibility. She said for now, that is just a dream, but the library hopes to have the resources available for that initiative soon.
The bookmobile is not the only new addition the library has welcomed recently. Florence said the library is “getting ready to start a lot of new things.”
The American Library Association awarded the Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library two grants at the end of June, both of which will be used to increase internet access and literacy to people in Harrison County.
This first grant will focus on promoting broadband adoption among families and communities, while the second will focus on improving digital literacy.
Florence said anyone is welcome to participate in the programs, they just need to register by calling the library at 859-234-4881. She is excited about the opportunity the grants will give the community to expand their knowledge.
“I think some people are just reluctant and we want to be very hands on with what we’re going to do so that we can take our time with them and help them figure out how to do things,” Florence said. “I’m really excited about that because we do have some equipment here we’re going to be able to use.”
The affordable connectivity program is a part of the Federal Communications Commission to help deliver affordable internet to qualifying households. The program can help pay up too $30 dollars for monthly internet service, along with a one time amount up to $100 that can be used to purchase a laptop, desktop or tablet through a participating provider.
According to Florence, each household must contribute $10-$50 toward the purchase price of the device. The program is limited to one enrollment per household.
A household will qualify if someone in your household participates in one of eight assistance programs, including SNAP, Medicaid or free/reduced lunch. A household may also be eligible because the household income is 200% or less than the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
The affordable connectivity program will be held Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m., and will be repeated twice, once on Wednesday, Sept 27 at 5:30 p.m., and once on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m.
The digital literacy program detailing how to use Microsoft Word will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. and then repeated on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m.
The digital literacy program detailing how to use Microsoft Excel will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m., and then repeated on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
While patrons wait for a chance to learn more about the digital world, the library will be offering another free program which began in August.
Thursday, Aug. 10, marked the first iteration of the library’s new movie night programming. Viewers gathered in the community room of the library to watch a screening of “The African Queen,” complete with the serving of free popcorn.
The next movie night will be held on Aug. 24, featuring Dungeons and Dragons starting at 6 p.m.