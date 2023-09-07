Lillie Marie Moore, 72, of Williamstown passed away Monday Aug. 2, 2023. Born on June 20, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Mabel Louise Thompson Moore.
Lillie was the widow of Johnny Ray White, who preceded her in death in 2002.
Survivors include one daughter: Betty A. (Diego) White of Corinth; one son: Harold Dewayne (Sabra) White of Corinth; along eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Johnny Moore and Cecil Ray Moore.
A celebration of Lillie’s life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Stanley Funeral Homes in Williamstown has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Moore.