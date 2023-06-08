Good evening fellow graduates, family members, staff, and administrators. I would like to first say thank you to each and every one of you in this room for pushing us and encouraging us when we felt like giving up because, without you, we would not be here tonight.
I can still remember thinking when we began high school that the year 2023 felt like it was so far away and as if it would be impossible to reach, yet here we are. For many of us, we have spent almost every day together since we began kindergarten and have watched each other grow up, making memories that we will laugh about for years to come.
I believe that we have all been extremely fortunate to attend a school that is as close and tight-knit as Williamstown is because it has allowed us to experience many firsts together, from the day we first began high school, to now, which is something that not everyone gets to encounter. With that being said, this chapter in our lives is different than anything else we have ever experienced as we are now beginning to branch out and write our own stories.
I hope that we can always remember where we came from and use our experiences thus far to encourage us in the future. I want each of you to know that our years spent in school would not have been the same if we hadn’t had each other. I believe that we can all go out in the world and make a huge impact, and I promise you this, even if you feel as though no one is in your corner, there is always going to be someone cheering for you, even if you don’t realize it.
Finally, never forget that even on your most difficult days when you question if you are going in the right direction, you are exactly where God wants you to be and He will never give up on you. Thank you.