“One for the blackbird, one for the crow, one for the cutworm and one to grow.”
This early American rhyme has been recited by many children as they helped plant corn on family farms. It illustrates the belief that only one-fourth of planted corn seeds will actually be harvested..
Corn has been a staple of the American diet for centuries. It was first introduced to early European immigrants by the Ameri-Indian. Because it was native to North America and grew better here than English grains, the Pilgrims called it “Indian corn.” This corn was various colors and was not eaten fresh. It was dried and pounded into flour for cooking and baking, a practice which had been in place since ancient times.
Cornbread is a staple in the homes of many Owen countians , and though recipes vary, there is no doubt that cornbread lays claim to the hearts and taste buds of most of us.
There are many different forms of cornbread and various names are applied to the mixture of cornmeal, water and salt. Baked or fried the end result becomes cornbread, corn pone, Johnny cakes, ash cakes, hoe cakes or corn fritters.
Although New Englanders think of cornbread as originally their invention, Southerners claim it as a piece of early Southern culture; and it has been called the ‘cornerstone” of Southern cuisine.
Like any other dish, the way we grow up eating cornbread is the way we think it should be prepared.
During the Civil War corn pone was a staple of armies on both sides. One office wrote: “The soldiers made do with cornmeal, water and grease from bacon or salt pork to make a thick batter, which they fry in a pan over a campfire,”
The author of the book, “The Cornbread Gospels” wrote about the differences between Northern and Southern cornbread: “Southern cornbread has little or no wheat, all cornmeal, very little or no sugar, and it is generally made in a blastingly hot skillet on top of the stove. Northern cornbread has a much higher percentage of flour, and it’s very very sweet.”
For many years Southerners have claimed that Northern bread made of cornmeal didn’t qualify as cornbread for it didn’t possess the thick, sometimes gritty texture of its Southern counterpart.. Mark Twain obviously agreed because he wrote, “Perhaps no bread in the world is quite as good as Southern cornbread and perhaps no bread is quite so bad as the Northern imitation of it.”
A defining quality of Southern cornbread is not only its lack of sweetness but the way it’s prepared.
Historical Society board member Darrel Baker’s grandfather, Grandpa Couch, owned a mill in Butterfly ( ask Darrel for directions), and as was true with all millers of his time Grandpa Couch would receive a bag of cornmeal from a farmer for payment of his services.
Darrel explained that the corn grown in the area was called Hickory Cane field corn, and though it could be roasted when the ears were young and tender, most times it would be allowed to fully develop to either grind into cornmeal or put up in a corn crib for animal feed.
The folks in Butterfly baked their cornbread as do a great number of Owen countians; but there are some who prefer to fry cornbread in a bacon-greased skillet
Owen countian Lucille Howard grew up on cornbread made in a cast iron skillet and cooked on top of the stove. What made the crispy pancake-like bread more flavorful was the fact it was fried in bacon grease.
Recalling the savory fritters, Lucille declared, “There’s nothing better than hot fried corn fritters topped with butter; and leftover fried cornbread was saved for another meal or a night-time snack.”
If sweetness was desired a little molasses might be dribbled on top of the cornbread, but for many Southerners something sweet on cornbread corrupted the good honest down-home flavor of this favorite American bread.
Owen countian Doris Riley also made her cornbread in a skillet, but preferred the common southern practice of crumbling it in a glass of cold milk.
Perhaps one of the most delightful cornbread snacks that has been a favorite of Kentuckians for hundreds of years is cornbread crumbled into cold buttermilk or sweet milk. Referred to as “crumble in” it remains high on the list of cornbread connoisseurs
Countian Billy Hearn recalled his father delighting in crumbled cornbread saturated in a cup of milk before bedtime; and many elderly Owen countians assert they can make a meal from the thick cornbread flavored concoction.
Whether baked, fried or crumbled into buttermilk; and whether liberally smeared with honey, molasses or butter, cornbread has been an American comfort food for hundreds of years; and there is no doubt that cornbread crumbs lead all of us on a trail back in history to the rich family culture and traditions of our forefathers.
Our thanks to everyone who made our Memorial Day celebration a success; and a special thank-you to all the Veterans who attended and shared their stories.
Join us in the backyard of the museum on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. when the Kentucky Dulcimer Gatherin’ will present Hymns from Old Time Revivals.
Join in as we sing those favorite hymns of years gone by, and listen to the life-changing Scriptures of the Bible.
Big Tricky will be on hand with a variety of Owen County favorite foods.