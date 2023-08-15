I mentioned before that Mr. Ben Had planted Winesaps in our orchard. Those particular trees had sometime before died back and now the scant fruit produced was almost useless. The apples were tiny and bitter, but the trees were wiry and strong.
The grafting instruction that daddy read from the encyclopedia advised that he find strong saplings for the base of the process and he chose the Winesaps — a great choice as it turned out.
He babied those tender grafts as if they were as precious as a litter of English Bird Dogs, a breed much coveted back home. Daddy and I held our breath as we waited out the time it took to prove that the grafts were working.
A few of them did not ‘take’, but some did. Of course once you have a viable graft it is years before you actually have a tree to show for it. During those years of waiting I grew up and moved away, but daddy saw to it that my tree went with me. He had mastered the art of grafting and surprised me with a young Winesap sapling for my new yard.
One of the peculiarities of this tree is that it only bears every other year, but when it does you have a bumper crop and this new tree followed the same pattern. In its second year, planted now in Central Kentucky soil, it bore beautiful apples. The kind that is perfect for drying, but just a bit sour for munching. Knowing that it would be two years before the next harvest, I dried every apple I could find.
I had lost the top of the chicken house, it was back home and I had to devise a way to dry them with a more modern approach. Voila! Why not use the oven on its lowest setting, with the door propped open with a wooden spoon? Why not indeed — it worked like a charm and was even quicker with no inquisitive insects trying to get through the canvas covering. For years our family had an abundance of dried apples for fried pies and stack cakes, but the years do have a tendency to pile up and as they did the tree began to show signs of aging.
Then here in 2022-23, we have had a flurry of heavy storms and one by one the heaviest and largest branches of the beloved Horse Apple Tree have begun to fall. Our whole family, especially Marty and Laura Simpson, are so sad to see the same sad fate visit this grafted version of a favorite tree.
Of course, we could take the same path daddy took and try grafting, but we are at a loss to know where and how to attempt the process. We also do not have the Winesap sprouts for the host for the grafts. We would be so grateful to find someone who knows about the grafting process who could give us directions so we could save this venerable tree. As I remember daddy had several grafts started and perhaps if we find out how to go about this almost magical solution, we would have Horse Apple sprouts to share.
If so be prepared to let your heart get involved. This tree has a way of working itself into your psyche and besides who doesn’t love hot apple pies dripping with cinnamon and plump apple pieces or a several layered dried apple stack cake. If in a hurry these apples also made the most delicious fried apples I ever had the pleasure of eating.