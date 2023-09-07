In the July 20, 2023, edition of the Cynthiana Democrat, court records from the July 10, Harrison County District Court were published on page B4. The records contained the case of “Housing Authority of Cynthiana v. Anna Morgan, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.”
This case includes a typo. The correct name of the defendant in the case is Anna Moran. The records received from the court listed the correct name, which was mistyped by Democrat staff. We apologize for this misinformation.
The correct information is below.
Housing Authority of Cynthiana v. Anna Moran, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.