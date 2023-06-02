Our pastor’s message came from Mark 8:11-21 entitled, “Questioning Jesus”. A Christ follower is guilty of questioning Jesus when they seek signs, entertain evil, and delay maturity in Christ. Stop questioning and begin heeding the master.
Our Vacation Bible School is scheduled for June 12-16. Please go to our website and pre-register now for the unique VBS that is being planned. This will be for children 4 years old through those who have finished sixth grade. The time will be form 9am till noon.
Our adults are presently studying the foundational teachings of the Christian faith on Wednesday evenings at 6:30pm. Come join us as we presently are tackling the matters that surround Christology or the study of Christ.
Our “Rooted” Children’s Ministry is expanding. Each Wednesday the children, 4 years through 5th grade, meet for a great time of scripture memory, bible lessons, and games. Children’s Church is offered during the 11:00am worship service and has a “Spouts” group consisting of preschool — 1st grade and a “Seedlings group for 2nd-5th grade.
The FLC is open Monday — Friday from 7:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., and Monday/Tuesday/Thursday from 3:30-8 p.m.
Our weekly service times are Sunday at 9:00am, 11 a.m., and 6:30 p.m. The Sunday School gatherings start at 10:00am. Our Wednesday service begins at 6:30pm.
Our church would like to remind you that you can connect with us through our website at owentonfbc.com, Face Book at FBC Owenton, download our church app, join us on twitter or Instagram. You can also call the church office or email us at office@owentonfbc.com.
God bless you, your family, and our community. See you Sunday!