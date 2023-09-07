The August meeting of the Grant County School Board was dominated by a passionate discussion of the proposed cost of transportation for extracurricular activities, particularly sports.
When the floor was opened for comments from the public, head basketball coach Joe Utter described the impact of increased transportation costs on sports teams and students’ families.
When the 2023-2024 budget for the basketball team was created back in the spring, he said, $2,500 was set aside for the 1,482 miles the team is slated to travel this season.
With the requested cost increase, however, Utter said that the travel budget will be used up in a couple of trips to Anderson and Oldham counties.
According to the request for revision of the field trip policy, “The policy needs to be updated due to the increased cost in parts, labor, fuel, and payroll. The policy hasn’t been changed in eight years.”
The request for an increase in extracurricular transportation mileage costs lists an out-of-county rate of $5.30 per mile, which includes the driver rate. If a driver is not required because a coach or sponsor has a CDL license, the proposed out-of-county cost per mile will be $1.65.
Utter asked the board, “Do we charge players? Do we not take buses? Do we depend on parents?”
Girls’ basketball coach Shawn West echoed Utter’s frustration, suggesting that the issue be revisited at the board’s next work session.
Speaking through tears, Melissa Melton, a mother with three children in the district’s schools, made a plea for better financial support of student athletes. “I feel like we hinder our athletes.”
Later during board discussion of the matter, Director of Operations Scott Shipp said that the district can no longer afford to supplement such a huge share of the transportation costs for field trips.
According to Shipp, there were 266 extracurricular trips last school year for a total of 29,500 miles. Fuel costs were $257,000, an average cost per mile of $3.60.
He added, “KDE [Kentucky Department of Education] is not helping us.”
Boardmember Deborah Rogers made the point that the teams’ seasons are already planned but agreed with Shipp that the district could no longer continue to absorb cost overruns. She wondered if the increase could be made incrementally.
West spoke up, underlining the significance of the increase. He described a recent trip to Richmond for the girls’ soccer team, saying that the travel cost $425 not counting the driver’s time. He said the same trip last year cost $265.
After listening to the discussion, Superintendent Matt Morgan indicated that he would like to table the issue, wanting time to gather more information. The board could then come back in September with a compromise proposal.
The board unanimously approved tabling the issue.
In other business:
-The board heard a report on construction projects in the district. Roof repairs are being delayed because the fiberglass coating cannot be applied until the roof is completely dried out. October is the projected completion date, but noise and smells from the work should not impact students.
Work on the new spaces for welding and culinary students in the Career and Technology Center is moving along. The kitchen has been tiled, polished, and painted. The stainless steel products will be arriving sometime in October.
In the welding lab the work of moving sewer lines, the demolition work, and compaction tests on soil has been completed. After new electric and internet go in, construction can start on the building.
Replacing the carpet in Sherman Elementary School’s library has been a problem. The carpet was damaged by water back in the winter. The original person hired to replace the carpet “backed out.” There has also been a problem getting the old carpet peeled up.
- Morgan announced that Support Excellence in Education in Kentucky (SEEK) funding for the district will be $1.1 million dollars less this year.
- The board approved the proposed 2023 real and personal property tax rate of 4% plus 0.1 cents for exonerations (losses from previous years). According to a board staff note, “The proposed rate would be [a] decrease of $6 per $100,000 of property valuation in real property and a $1 increase per $100,000 of tangible property.”
The next regular board meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Grant County Board of Education Office.