Owen County is carrying momentum into its next matchup at Switzerland County (Ind.) on Friday, Sept. 15.
The Rebels have shown improvement over the past two weeks and are set to face the only out-of-state opponent on their 2023 schedule.
Owen County is 2-2. The Rebels have recorded back-to-back wins over Dayton and Pendleton County. Owen County has evened its record after opening the 2023 high school football season with back-to-back losses to Campbellsville and Eminence.
Switzerland County is 3-1. The Pacers opened the 2023 high school football season with three straight wins over in-state rival Crawford County, Gallatin County and Trimble County.
Switzerland County suffered a loss to Milan, another in-state rival, in its most recent outing.
Owen County posted a win over Switzerland County during the 2022 high school football season. The Rebels blanked the Pacers 19-0 on Sept. 16, 2022.
Owen County has regular season games remaining versus Switzerland County, Carroll County, Gallatin County, Beechwood, Bracken County and Walton-Verona.
Kickoff for the upcoming Owen County-Switzerland County football game is set for 7:30 p.m. in Vevay, Ind.