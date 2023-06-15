Maybe you think Halloween is it, or Dog Days, or vacations, but the ‘realest’ silly season is pre-election mania. Radio, print, social media, TV, billboards, yard signs, private mail for a few — but the craziness can filter all the way down to casual conversations while pushing a grocery cart. Just in case you haven’t taken the time to think about it, it seems Cynthiana and environs are not good places to experience much of the silly season.
We do, of course, have elections, and we have those folks who work at letting us know they are running, but it starts later and stops sooner.
We don’t appear to get all that much ‘het’ up about it.
However, do not be fooled. Kentucky can have some of the wildest election commotions, but it is just not here.
When I was growing up, mothers universally warned us on the various election days not to wander, stay away from the scattered polling places and come home early.
Shotguns, fireworks of the noisiest kind and plain firecrackers were heard up and down the hollers in the night.
The next day did not guarantee that things would have completely settled down.
Bad tempers could be heard crowding the porches of the country stores for days.
Lest we get complacent, it has been told that right next door there was an incident of ballot box stuffing some years back that sullied a really fine man’s reputation for years. But this is small stuff compared with what is thrown our way on a daily basis about the election coming, the one just past and those that dwell mostly in history books.
If you turn on national news channels you might think we would be heading to the polls in the next few days.
Truth be told, we have no idea who will be in the presidential race, but the bombardment and torrent of words that daily reaches us defies logic.
They (whoever that may be) tell us the shame is that all those words are not about real problems.
Elections, for instance, don’t address the fact that thousands of men and women who have served our country with honor are living on the unwelcoming streets of our country.
Ask your own local ministers and they can tell you that former service personnel are just as likely as not to appear on the doorstep of their church in desperate need for a bed and a good meal. There is a real problem to chew on and solve, pray tell.
Another issue with generational ramifications hangs in the air, an orphan when it comes to solid solutions, and that is the melting glacial icepack.
The contaminated air from our greedy use of too many natural and unnatural resources is causing the ice melt.
Yet I just bet that when you last bought a fountain drink the plastic straw that automatically came along the thought that by not using it you would be helping the environment didn’t occur.
Just the overuse of plastic straws alone has created such debris in our oceans that they are creating harmful floating islands
We humans are a mess for sure. We’d so much more rather talk about the evils of whatever candidate than actually go to work on issues that are causing all of us such grief. Human nature, I guess, but you know what?
We could all do more to insist that we take care of our veterans and cut down on plastic junk.
We could also work on planting more Crape Myrtles that will make our town a showplace to be enjoyed by all of us and our visitors as well.