Tadpole time at Williamstown Elementary Sep 7, 2023 Williamstown trio enjoys taking turns with a magnifying glass. Bryan Marshall Williamstown Elementary 4th graders had fun with science with Mrs. Lainhart by studying tadpoles up close. Photos by Bryan Marshall Williamstown 4th graders loved the chance to study tiny tadpoles. Budding scientists study their tadpole at Williamstown Elementary. Bryan Marshall Getting up close and personal with her tadpole.