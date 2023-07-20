I find, regretfully, that so many times all the good we hope for on vacation is too quickly nullified by the last two days before one leaves and the full week after one returns home. Since I am just returning from being away many days, I find that the world around my ears is threatening to collapse.
While away, I saw many super sights, had lots of good food to eat and was not interrupted often with cares back home. However, there is a huge price to pay for those carefree days.
Take for instance, my menagerie of cats, who don’t really like me, but who did deign to visit twice a day for chicken stew and dry food. On return, I find most of these wild ones have scattered to better opportunities. They were fed in my absence, but for some reason decided to leave anyway.
Now, I promise these are cats who would not for 10 seconds allow me to pet them, give them worm medicine, or come near me at anytime but feeding time. But they did not approve of my vacation—so they marched off. I’d like to say good riddance, but I do sorta miss them, as I mostly convinced myself that they did a good job of chasing mice off the place.
Now let’s turn the discussion to overgrowth. What in the world did all of you’uns do to the foliage during the month of June? Everywhere you look there are heavy drooping branches, thick growths of underbrush and an abundance of vines, shoots and weeds. Guess I took my eyes off for too long and everything growing just piled on.
Don’t get me wrong, I love our beautiful, green Kentucky and she is certainly showing off her summer splendor. But once again, I do wonder what happened with the thermometer. When I left temps were moderate, but somehow the heat waves of other states were let in and it is now swelter time.
But I promise not to complain too much because while I was away all you Reds’ Boosters really revved up the “Boys of Summer”. Some of our readers will remember back when Johnny Bench and the other players on that team spent the summer winning at every turn. Pete Rose was always good for excitement, and we had wonderful pitchers, too.
For many years now, we fans have lived with the hope that we would see those days again. And it does look like here at the All Star break that the magic is back.
We who are fortunate enough to live in four season country are always finding delights and pleasures with each turn of the calendar page. While some is more delightful and some less delightful, variety is good.
From 110 heat index, to below zero in just a few months tells Kentucky’s climate tale better than I can. We can call ourselves moderate around here, and the warm nights of summer are still conducive to porch/patio sitting with soft talk and lightning bugs.
By the way we can start watching for the Crape Myrtle bloom—they are beginning to show a little color. Have you planted yours?