I have no problem eating zucchini for dinner every night when this summer vegetable is producing a bumper crop in the garden. It can be one of the most reliable homegrown vegetables so when I have a summer that is disappointing, I really miss all those zucchini stir-fries, casseroles, soups, and sautés. I am having one of those years.
When it comes to the squash plant, gardeners are most thwarted by the squash vine borer, squash bugs, and powdery mildew. An occasional bout of blossom end rot when heavy rains hit after a dry spell (this fluctuation in moisture causes a calcium deficiency which can be restored using a ‘stop rot’ calcium product on the foliage) can turn the fruit to mush.
If you have wilting squash plants (and it is not due to heat or lack of moisture) you have the squash vine borer, and once symptoms show up there is no cure! Instead, you must take preventative measures or perform a surgery of sorts. First keep your eye out for the tiny eggs that are laid on the stem of the plant. The eggs may first appear to be specks of soil so look closely; they are tiny, flat, shiny, and mahogany in color. Destroy them. Once the larva matures it will feed on the stem and cut off all nutrients to the plant.
If your plant suddenly wilts and you spy tiny holes in the stems filled with “sawdust” and yellow waste you missed the egg stage. Split the stem open with a sharp knife to remove the borer, a plump white worm. Cover the injured part of the stem with soil, water well and hope that it recovers. Don’t bother if there is a major infestation. There is nothing you can do to revive a dying plant.
If you have a history of squash vine borers in your garden it is a good idea to rotate your squash crop and to turn the soil of your garden (if it is not frozen) several times throughout the winter to expose any over wintering larvae in the soil. And I have found that Romanesco types of zucchini (like ‘Gadzukes’) naturally resist borer pressure; and it appears that our Italian heirlooms are equally adept. Also, since we had a relatively cool start to the season (especially cool nights, if you recall), I held off on planting many summer crops, which works to the advantage of controlling squash vine borers because we missed the most active period of egg-laying for the pest.
On to squash bugs…they are unmistakable in appearance. Their elongated brown bodies have an angular shape like stinkbugs. They are somewhat elusive because they stay on the lower leaves where they suck sap from the plant. The sucking causes wilted and dying leaves. Persistence pays off when trying to control squash bugs. The best control method that I have used over the years simply involves a board (a 1x6 works like a charm). Lay the board on the ground next to your plants and each morning walk on the board to smash the bugs from their not-so-secret nighttime hiding place.
And, finally, any number of four-legged critters can get to your harvest before you do. This is the problem I am having this year despite strategically rigged netting (I have replanted and reinforced my protection using a cold frame with a screen lid as a barrier).
This has been my problem for the last several years, in fact, and I am beginning to wonder if the wildlife fence around our garden is actually a safety feature for the little animals that can get in and help themselves at night? I have my fingers crossed for my second planting that should be coming on in a few weeks.