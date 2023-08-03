I ran in to old acquaintance of mine the other day, and he was just as hard to be around as he was years ago.
The first words out of his mouth were to tell me about his new very expensive watch. He grew up in my old neighborhood and was, without doubt, not real popular.
He was so proud of himself and all the extra-nice things he had. Some things never change: he is still so full of himself. From his first words until his last, his intent was, and still is, to show just how cool he is. After about four minutes, I wanted to listen no more.
Surely you know a couple of these guys: they can’t say a single sentence without referring to themselves.
They say, “I did this”, or “I think,” or “I like.” They can’t talk without saying the word “I”.
It would shock you if you ever heard them say, “What do you think,” or “What are you doing now?” We used to call them “I” people.
These guys make me think of the old Aesop’s Fable about the bull and the gnat.
It seems a gnat settled on the horn of a huge bull, and sat there a long time.
Just as he was about to fly off, he made a buzzing noise, and inquired of the bull if he would like him to go.
The bull replied, “I did not know you had come, and I shall not miss you when you go away.”
Some men are of more consequence in their own eyes than in the eyes of their neighbors!
I think maybe old Aesop knew a couple of these “I” people.
Surely he was thinking of them when he wrote this. I guess they’ve been around forever.
It’s kind of funny how we are taught to be confident and not insecure, nor have feelings of inferiority, but somewhere along the line, without doubt, we can go too far with it.
There has to be limits to our outward demonstrations of self-esteem.
The social psychologist would suggest that most of these guys don’t, in fact, see themselves as being so cool.
They might very well suffer from extreme feelings of inadequacy and insecurity.
Whatever the case, I’d bet most of us would much more prefer hanging out with the bull than with the gnat!
I would for sure, wouldn’t you?