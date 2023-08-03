Charles Chance Smith graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday, May 20, 2023 with a B.A. degree in History and a minor in Art History.
He is a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Chance resides in Paducah, KY and has started his professional career in sales for Champion Homes in Benton, KY.
He is the son of Nathan G. and Mary Lee C. Smith of Fort Mitchell and the grandson of the late Charles Evan and Ardith Northcutt Chance of Sherman and Harold Gene and Debra Smith of Bimble, KY.