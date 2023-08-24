When we look back on the events of our lives, there are always those unplanned happenings that have shaped how our entire existences turned out. How we met our spouse, when we moved, and why we bought that farm are a few. We all have those things. Some seemed so small at the time, but were huge in defining our lives.
An event that occurred years ago, impacted our culture and entire way of life here in burley tobacco country.
In the late spring of 1868, an incident took place that was profound in terms of its impact upon just how we live and who we are. The strange event took place on a small tobacco farm, and to this day the exact cause has not been explained. George Walsh of Brown County Ohio was in the process of setting out his tobacco beds when he ran out of the tiny seeds. His farm was across the Ohio River from Augusta, Kentucky, and it was there that more seeds could be purchased.
He sent two of his helpers to ferry across the river, buy some seeds, and return to the farm to finish with the beds. No problems developed: The plants grew, were set out, and at the end of the summer, the finished product was cut and housed in good order. But there was a noticeable difference in the plants that grew from the Kentucky seeds and all the other seeds previously used.
That difference was easy to see from the time the tiny plants first sprouted until the crop was cut and housed. The plants were very light in color, lighter in weight, and lighter in texture. The leaves were larger than what were normally seen, and like the leaves, the stems and stalks were also light in color and weight. It was the first time the tobacco world had seen the light plants. What followed was a strain of tobacco that was later to be called “white burley tobacco.”
This new variety of tobacco soon spread across the Ohio River into the northern counties of Kentucky. In short order, it was discovered and determined that the new white burley was absolutely necessary for cigarette production, and because of the weather conditions in central Kentucky and the limestone based soil, it was (and still is) the only place where the best burley can be grown. The demand for Kentucky burley became huge as cigarette production grew worldwide.
The culture of close-knit neighbors sharing work and equipment was established when the small farmers produced tobacco. Very rarely was a crop of burley tobacco raised by a single family without the help of neighbors
The result of this “neighboring” was the development of thousands of tiny close-knit communities. A trusting population evolved. Neighbors moved freely from farm to farm. Tools were borrowed, ponds fished, and coons hunted.
The personality and positive, sharing nature of our community has at its foundation the impact of tobacco farming. And, behind that is the seemingly insignificant event of 1868 that took place on a small farm in southern Ohio.