Sale of Champions: Sheep Aug 10, 2023 Shelter Insurance and Quality Linework LLC. paid $2,200 for Skyler Menefee's sheep. Frymans Seamless Gutters paid $1,200 for Hiett White's sheep. Eli Courts' sheep brought $800. The buyer's identity was unavailable at press time. Double N Logistics paid $1,100 for Myles White's sheep. Frymans Seamless Gutters paid $1,400 for Asher Courts' sheep.