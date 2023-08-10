Sale of Champions: Market Goats Aug 10, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shelter Insurance and Quality Linework LLC. paid $1,200 for Karlee Menefee’s market goat. Jerry Morris Hidden Acres Farm paid $2,100 for Madison Justice’s market goat. Jerry Morris Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Cynthiana native crowned U.S. American Mrs. 3 car wreck results in no injuries Gov. Beshear secures largest budget surplus, rainy day fund and most jobs filled in state history 'It's all about timing.' Starting the next chapter of a family trade Former Harrison County teacher's son murdered in DC Local Events