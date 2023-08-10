Sale of Champions: Beef Aug 10, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Straight Edge Concrete paid $4 per pound for Kellani Albert’s steer. Jerry Morris Dry Ridge Auto Parts, Simpson Blacktop, and Davis Excavation paid $4.50 per pound for Ava Hegge’s steer. Jerry Morris Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Cynthiana native crowned U.S. American Mrs. 3 car wreck results in no injuries Gov. Beshear secures largest budget surplus, rainy day fund and most jobs filled in state history 'It's all about timing.' Starting the next chapter of a family trade Former Harrison County teacher's son murdered in DC Local Events