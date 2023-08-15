Ruth Gale Webb Curry, 78, of Cynthiana, wife of the late Larry Farley Curry, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the home of her son surrounded by her family.
Born November 20, 1944 in Williamson, West Virginia to the late Foster & Fern Curry Webb, she was of the Baptist Faith. She and Larry lived and raised their family in the small community of Rawl, West Virginia, just outside Williamson. After a few moves, Larry and Ruth relocated to Cynthiana in 2001.
Surviving are 2 children, Jim Curry (fiancée Julie Grove) of Connersville, and Samantha Curry (Brian) Scott of Georgetown; 2 grandchildren, Madison & Conner Scott; a brother, Jimmy Webb of Williamson, WV; 2 sisters, Rosemary (Terry) Forrester of Cincinnati, OH & Darlene (Gary) Varney of Lutz, FL; and several nieces & nephews.
Also preceding her in death were 8 brothers: Donald, Bill, Foster Dean “Bob”, Dennis, Roger, Terry Allen, Glenn & Danny Ray Webb, and 2 sisters; Janetta Ling & Jealean Cole.
Private graveside services were held Friday, August 11th in the Mt. Gilead Cemetery of Scott County, Kentucky.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care.
