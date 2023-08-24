Former state representative, civic leader, businessman, horseman, and loving husband and father, Royce William Adams, passed away on Aug. 11, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
He was born in Grant County, Kentucky in the small town of Mason on September 29, 1938, to Willie and Irene Adams. Three years after graduating from Grant County High School in 1956, he married Rita Haydon on June 12, 1959. The couple had two daughters, Carmen (Hickerson) and Melinda (Lloyd).
Adams joined the U.S. Army and served as staff sergeant from 1961 to 1965.
Returning to Grant County, he began a long life of service to the community that included serving as state representative from 1993-2013.
A committed Christian, Adams lived his faith. He was a deacon, elder, Sunday School teacher, and Sunday School Superintendent at Lystra Christian Church, Sherman Church of Christ, Violet Ridge Church of Christ, and Lakeside Christian Church.
For 46 years, he owned his own business, Royce Adams Oil Company
Royce is survived by his wife, Rita (Haydon) Adams; daughters Carmen Hickerson and Melinda Lloyd (Greg); his grandchildren Noah Hickerson, Taylor Sullivan (Clay), and Ben Lloyd; and his great-grandchildren Sloane and Darcy Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 with a private graveside service at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North.