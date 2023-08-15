Rev. Howard Samuel M Livingood, age 91, of Cynthiana, Kentucky, died Friday, August 11, 2023, at Bourbon Heights, in Paris. Born in Nicholas County, Kentucky, on December 28, 1931, to Cecil and Anna Cox Livingood. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and later retired from Brown and Williamson Tobacco Corporation. Rev. Howard touched the lives of many Christians during his ministry before retiring and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by; his spouse Stella Irene Livingood; three brothers, Fred Livingood, James Livingood and Paul Livingood; two sisters, Dorothy Florence and Anna Louise Livingood. He is survived by three sons, Howard (Cathy) Livingood Jr, Alton (Lisa) Livingood and Arden (Sandy) Livingood; a daughter, Cindy (Mark) Ritchie; a sister, Frances Florence; six grandchildren, Nikie Ritchie, Eric Fryman, Stellana Tobin, Jamie Livingood, Andrea Livingood, and Alex Livingood; seven great grandchildren, Korbyn True, Kayden Young, Kullen Young, Maddy Tobin, Jameson Livingood, Jensen Livingood and Abigail Doyle.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, August 16, at Ware Funeral Home. Rev. Terry McDuffey and Keith Smith officiated the service. Visitation was Tuesday August 15, at Ware Funeral Home, in Cynthiana. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers will be as follows: Jon Tobin, Jamie Livingood, Harry Stanfield Jr, Jackie Livingood, Anthony Young and Justin Doyle. Honorary Pallbearer is Patsy Custard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant Church Building Fund or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504. View and sign the guestbook www.warefuneralhome.com