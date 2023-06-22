At the June meeting of the Corinth City Council, all members were present to discuss the 2023-2024 budget, City Park improvements, and scheduling of a public hearing for the Smoke-free Ordinance.
Presenting the budget for the city and sewer funds for 2023-24, City Clerk Tara Wright explained the different parts of the budget. Council approved the first reading. (Because the process must be completed by July 1, a special meeting took place Monday, June 19. A second reading of the 2023-24 budget also took place at that time.)
Due to lengthy discussions and a desire to seek input from Corinth citizens-at-large, the council scheduled a public hearing to discuss the proposed Smoke-free Ordinance. The hearing will be held at the City Building on Monday, Aug. 7 at 5:00 PM. Call 859 824 5922 for more information on the hearing and ordinance.
The city has been contacted by the Grant County Kiwanis Club. Kiwanis wants to “do some work” on the City Park, specifically the dugouts from the old baseball field.
Mayor Dalaney Bishop met with members of Kiwanis to discuss the needs of the park. A list was developed, which council prioritized at their meeting. The list will be submitted to the civic group for their consideration and action.
According to Wright, equipment for the City Park playground, amounting to approximately $6,700, has been ordered. Funding was provided via a grant from Fitness For Life Around Grant County (FFLAG). Also, work on the concrete path connecting the parking area to the walking trail at the park is scheduled to be done soon. This work had been scheduled earlier but had to be postponed due to weather.
The next regular meeting of the Corinth City Council will be held on Monday, July 11 at 7:00 PM at the City Building at 215 Thomas Lane, Corinth. For information, call 859 824 5922.