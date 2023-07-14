A woman is facing methamphetamine and other drug-related charges after her vehicle was stopped around midnight July 6 by the Owen County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.
Cathy Flynn, 54, was arrested and charged with probation violation (for a felony offense), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia, controlled substance not in proper container, and possession of marijuana.
Flynn’s 2007 Toyota Highlander was traveling north on U.S. 127 near Frank Clark Road when a deputy ran the vehicle’s registration, which showed an active drug-related warrant for her arrest, according to the news release.
Flynn was in the passenger’s seat and allegedly denied the deputy consent to search the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office K9 unit received a positive alert from his K9, resulting in what police said was probable cause search of the SUV.
Inside, police allegedly found several glass methamphetamine pipes with residue, marijuana in a baggie, two digital scales, two prescription pill bottles with several different prescription pills inside, and a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine. Flynn was also in possession of $400, according to the release.
She was transported to the Carroll County Detention Center, where she remained as of Monday afternoon.
The Owenton City Police assisted the deputies on scene.
