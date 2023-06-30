The late comedian Rodney Dangerfield often joked that his wife was the worst cook in the world.
“The food is so bad,” he said, “the flies chipped in to fix the screen door.”
Dangerfield also cracked jokes about his wife’s driving, saying he didn’t understand how she managed to pass the road test on her first try.
“I asked the officer about it,” Dangerfield said. “He said, ‘I didn’t want to go through that again.’ ”
I’m not sure how Dangerfield got by with saying such things, because all other men know better than to poke fun at their wives’ cooking or driving.
Those are sensitive areas, and wisdom says men should steer clear of them.
“Happy is the man that findeth wisdom, and the man that getteth understanding. For the merchandise of it is better than the merchandise of silver, and the gain thereof than fine gold” (Proverbs 13:13-14).
What’s better than the things you can buy with silver and gold? The things that really matter, like love, joy, peace, patience, gentleness, and faithfulness.
Wisdom will have you behaving in ways that will ensure you have a happy home, a great family, and good friends.
Wisdom will also prevent you from making fun of your wife’s cooking and driving.
Wisdom says keep your mouth shut about such things so you’ll have food on the table.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.