State Sen. Gex Williams attended a meeting of the Owen County Fiscal Court to discuss the condition of state highways and technology improvements.
Williams, who serves on the senate’s technology planning committee, told the court the state is working on technology improvements. He said there are problems with .com websites that are not safe for transferring money or information. He said all government agencies should be using .gov websites, which are safer.
Williams told the court he had toured the areas state highways and is working with the transportation cabinet to make improvements.
Williams, (R-Verona) represents Owen County as part of the 20th District in the Kentucky Senate.
In other business, the fiscal court gave a first reading to an ordinance that would discontinue maintenance on a section of Bramblett Road.
Magistrates also approved a job description and salary schedule for the transportation department.
Sealed bids for road department paving were opened and a decision will be made later on which companies will win the bid.
Magistrates also approved the court’s 2023-24 budget and approved the transfers and claims made before the court.
