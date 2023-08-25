A lady who was a bit of a busybody was keeping an eye on the new neighbors, peeking through the blinds.
“Her husband kisses her when he leaves for work,” the lady observed. “Why don’t you do that?”
“Why would I? I don’t even know the woman,” he said.
That husband may have been a bit dense in that he didn’t understand his wife’s statement. But it’s better to be dense than a busybody.
The Bible takes a dim view of busybodies who spend their time spying and gossiping.
In 1 Peter 4, we’re told that people can expect to suffer in this life.
“But let none of you suffer as a murderer, or as a thief, or as an evildoer, or as a busybody in other men’s matters” (1 Peter 4:15).
It’s eye opening that this passage mentions a busybody in the same breath as a murderer, a thief, and an evildoer. That’s a clear indication of how the Lord feels about busybodies.
We’d be well advised to mind our own business and let our neighbors mind their business. They don’t need us watching and reporting to others.
I always appreciated the song lyrics that say:
Go and tell Jesus on me
When my faults and failures you see.
If you are my brother, don’t go tell another.
Go and tell Jesus on me.
I’m reminded of the old story about the town gossip who was always poking her nose in other people’s business.
One day, she accused a man of being an alcoholic because she had seen his truck parked in front of a bar. If she had bothered to ask, she would have known he parked there because all the spaces were taken in front of the hardware store.
The man didn’t defend himself. He simply ignored her accusation. He did, however, pay her back when, later that evening, he parked in front of her house and walked home, leaving his truck there all night.
The moral to this story: Peeking through the window at the neighbors isn’t likely to get you kissed.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
