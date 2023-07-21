WILMORE — Owen County senior forward Brax Ward visited the Asbury University men’s basketball program on Wednesday, July 5.
Currently, Ward holds offers from Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg, Midway University and Hanover College.
Ward, who is among the top boys’ high school basketball players in the 8th Region, averaged 13.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Rebels during his junior campaign. As a junior, Ward ranked second in both scoring and rebounding for the Rebels. Ward netted 440 points and pulled down 264 rebounds during his junior season. A 6-9 forward, Ward shot 55.7% from the field (two-point and three-point shots combined). The Owen County standout shot 64.6% from the free throw line.
Ward helped to lead Owen County to the 8th Region All “A” Classic title and a runner-up finish in the 31st District Boys’ Basketball Tournament. After making an appearance in the 8th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Owen County exited the 2022-23 season 24-9. Owen County posted the third-most wins among 8th Region teams in the 2022-23 season. Ward continues to draw recruiting interest from several men’s college basketball programs as he prepares to enter his senior year at Owen County High School.
